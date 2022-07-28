Inaugural 'Mo Gaba Day' Thursday at Oriole Park

BALTIMORE — The Orioles will honor the late Mo Gaba Thursday.

The super fan died two years ago at the age of 14 after numerous health battles. Mo always put his fandom of the Orioles and Ravens on display. Gaba was the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award as one of the most passionate and devoted fans in franchise history. He's even in the Orioles Hall of Fame.

His mother, Sonsy Gaba, will throw out the first pitch for Thursday's game. It's scheduled to start at 12:35 p.m.

If you're going to the game, the Orioles' Charitable Foundation will match donations made by fans.

Mo Gaba's favorite food was shrimp from Jimmy's Famous Seafood. If you're looking for something to eat, the Jimmy's location inside the ballpark will donate $1 from each purchase of the 'Mo Gaba Shrimp Platter' to the John's Hopkins Children's Center.

Nurses, doctors and hospital staff from the Children's Center will be in attendance at the Orioles Heroes Corner for the game.