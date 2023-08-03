Orioles, BARCS team up for weekend long adoption event

BALTIMORE — The birds are trying to help out other animals this weekend. BARCS and the Orioles are teaming up for a weekend long adoption event.

The Orioles reached out to BARCS after hearing about the continued state of emergency. They took in a record amount of animals in the last few weeks and need more space.

BARCS' BFF Waggin' filled with adoptable animals will be joining this weekend's series against the Mets.

You can check out the Waggin' at Maryland Square in Camden Yards, that's just outside Gate A. BARCS will be set up there an hour and a half before gates open.

Friday, BARCS will be set up at 4 p.m., Saturday they'll be out there starting at 3:30 p.m., and Sunday they'll be set up at 10:30 a.m.

BARCS did a similar event with the Orioles back in May.