Orioles team up with BARCS for free adoptions at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — The Orioles host a lot of free giveaways at their games throughout the year, but it's not often you can get a free puppy.

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, or BARCS, is out of space right now. They need to find their furry friends new homes quickly so they can help other animals in need.

When the O's heard about the problem, they invited BARCS to bring their BFF wagon to Camden Yards for the weekend home games.

Fans could meet cats and dogs looking for homes and adopt them with zero adoption fees.

BARCS said there are plenty of other ways to help out, too.

​"It's not just about adoption; we need fosters; we need volunteers; we help the community in so many different ways with free vaccine clinics to grooming and adoption and keeping pets with families program, so even if we just get more exposure with the Orioles it'll help save so many more lives that come through our doors," said Katelyn Churchwell, BARCS.

The BFF wagon will be at Maryland Square near Gate A in Camden Yards on Monday at 10:30 a.m.