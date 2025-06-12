Orioles announce premium club seats among renovations coming to Camden Yards in 2026

The Baltimore Orioles are elevating the fan experience at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with plans for an exclusive new premium club debuting in 2026.

The luxurious space, to be constructed behind home plate in what is currently the press box area, will create an intimate setting for approximately 380 fans. According to the team's announcement, members will enjoy an "immersive indoor-outdoor experience" with what the Orioles call "the best views in Oriole Park."

The new seats also include VIP parking and a rotating menu and beverage program.

This all comes on top of last month's announcement about a new center field videoboard.

RELATED CONTENT: New upgrades coming to Camden Yards

This enhancement comes as part of a broader stadium modernization initiative. Just last month, the organization announced plans for a new center field videoboard that will be more than twice as large as the current display, positioning it as the 12th largest among all Major League Baseball venues.

Fans can also look forward to several additional improvements throughout the ballpark:

• New right field wall display

• Enhanced ribbon boards in the upper deck and club level

• Modernized unified control room

All the new projects are set to begin at the end of this season and be ready to go for 2026.