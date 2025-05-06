Watch Now
New upgrades coming to Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — Camden Yards has some upgrades on the way.

The Maryland Stadium Authority approved upgrades at Camden Yards which include a new center field videoboard, right field wall display, upper deck and club level ribbon boards and a unified control room.

The new videoboard will be two and a half times larger than the existing videoboard, making it the 12th largest among Major League Baseball stadiums.

The enhancements are scheduled to begin following the 2025 season and be operational for 2026.

