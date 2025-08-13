Organizations reach out to Park Heights community after mass shooting leaves one dead, five injured

PARK HEIGHTS, Md. — Days after a mass shooting in Park Heights, community organizations are connecting with neighbors who are grieving the loss of one man and the injuries of five others, including a 5-year-old girl.

Safe Streets workers marched down Spaulding Avenue towards Queensberry Avenue on Tuesday, the location where six people were shot over the weekend.

Jerome Michael Coateson, 38, died from his injuries Sunday morning. The youngest victim, a 5-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.

"Anytime something is that traumatizing happen when you're not expecting or gunfire to erupt where you live and your children are playing for a young child to be struck for someone to lose their life, uh, those behaviors are not normal," said Emmanuel Tarantbey from Safe Streets.

The impact of the shooting extends beyond residents to local businesses, which are feeling the economic effects of violence in the area.

Yeshiyah Israel, owner of YBI African Apparel, says each time there is a shooting in or near Park Heights, it keeps potential customers away from the community.

"I want my customers to come to the community to feel free and to feel comfortable, but if they're going to feel like they're going to be intimidated or they may get shot, that could cause a problem to my dollars that flow in my store," Israel said.

She added that some neighbors are considering leaving the area following the recent violence.

"One of my customers lives on Queensbury and she wanted to sell the house. So like, no, don't sell your house. Your house is a gold mine, she said, Well you sure I can't just take this situation of living like this anymore," Israel said.

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) and Safe Streets were in the neighborhood Monday and Tuesday providing information, free food, and connecting with residents.

Tarantbey believes their community advocacy and support are important, but more is needed for lasting change.

"I'm not promoting any denomination, but we need God in our affairs, and the more we reach into ourselves and find our divinity, then we can fight this web of self images and mindsets and culture that have us living underneath our true value," Tarantbey said.

Despite the challenges, Israel remains optimistic about the community's future.

"Neighborhood will get better. It's just a matter of time, so I'm glad all the agencies are here to help to heal and comfort," Israel said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information related to the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.