Operation P.U.L.S.E. hosts its 3rd annual MLK Day observance service

BALTIMORE — Dozens of people filled the sanctuary at Zion Baptist Church on York Road, not to hear the teachings of Jesus Christ, but to recognize the men and women who embody many of the same principles as the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Operation P.U.L.S.E., People United to Live in a Safe Environment, hosts the annual event.

Each of the men and women who get an award has gone above and beyond the work required to ensure the safety and security of communities.

"So they go out and do the work every single day, don't expect anything but it's great when you can give them something, especially if it's a surprise and Operation P.U.L.S.E. achieved that today. None of them expected it," says Richard Worley.

Some of the categories include Policeman of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, Sheriff Deputy of the Year, and more.

Deputy Carol Canty got the Sheriff Deputy of the Year award, something she says she was not expecting at all.

"Such a surprise, but I am so honored because there is so much work to be done in the community and I just thank god that Sheriff Cogen has given me the opportunity to do the work in the community, so I love it," says Deputy Carol Canty

Sheriff Cogen says he is honored to get a chance to show his staff appreciation for the work they do.

"It's exciting for me to be able to like, because this was a surprise for her, she didn't know this to bring her out here and to give her an award and recognize her because she definitely deserves the recognition she got today," Sam Cogen.

He also says he is glad an organization like Operation P.U.L.S.E. exists because it also gives the community a chance to connect to local law enforcement.

"The more you can connect with the community, the more we can address them correctly, the more they see the humanity in us, we see the humanity in them, the easier our job is and its easier to keep the peace because of things like that," says Sheriff Cogen.

"If you don't win the community, you're never going to lower crime. You're never going to bring back people to Baltimore because that's what Baltimore is, neighborhoods and communities working together for one common goal, which is to make the city safe and to bring residents back and to grow your family in the city,"

The Baltimore Police Department also recognized the men and women in the regional auto theft task force who work each day to stop auto thefts in the city.