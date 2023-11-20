Online auctions for vacant properties continue through Housing Authority

BALTIMORE — The Housing Authority of Baltimore announced they're continuing auctions for vacant properties through December 4.

Starting Friday, November 24, almost 40 vacant properties will be available to bid over three auctions.

The vacant properties range from single family to multi-dwelling homes.

The auction events are as follows:



Group 1 - Nov. 24 to Nov. 28 (12 properties)

Group 2 - Nov. 27 to Nov. 29 (13 properties)

Group 3 - Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 (12 properties)

All bidders can secure a spot at the auction by pre-registering here.

More than 200 bidders registered for the September auction that generated more than $1.1 million from the top bids for the almost 30 properties that were available.

Properties available for auction include: Johns Hopkins, Gwynns Falls Park and neighborhoods in East and West Baltimore.