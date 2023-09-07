Watch Now
26 vacant properties to be auctioned off in Baltimore

Posted at 5:06 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 17:06:09-04

BALTIMORE — The city's Housing Authority will be auctioning off almost 30 vacant properties within the next few weeks, with bids starting as low as $3,000.

The following properties will be auctioned:

  • Group 1 (three homes near Johns Hopkins University) - auction is underway, running through Sept. 11
  • Group 2 (twelve homes near Pimlico, Gwynns Falls Park, Clifton Park, Coppin State University, and West Baltimore) - auction Sept. 15 through Sept. 19
  • Group 3 (eleven homes in East and West Baltimore) - auction Sept. 19 through Sept. 21

Housing Authority of Baltimore City is partnering with Ashland Auction Group on the auctions.
HABC president and CEO Janet Abrahams said in a statement:

Our upcoming auctions are an excellent opportunity for individuals and families to explore a variety of housing options in our community... The properties selected for auction are located within vibrant neighborhoods known for their sense of community and public amenities.

All bidders must pre-register at AshlandAuction.com/Register .

