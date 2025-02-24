Watch Now
Ongoing cyber incident closes Anne Arundel County Buildings on Monday, February 24

Due to an ongoing cyber incident, Anne Arundel County buildings will be closed Monday, February 24, 2025.

This occurrence is of an external origin, which is impacting public services.

County Executive Steuart Pittman says this is a precautionary move to secure the safety of the county's systems.

Access to the internet and some systems will be limited until operations are back in full.

An investigation is being carried out by the Anne Arundel County Office of Information Technology, public safety officials, and cybersecurity specialists.

At this time, authorities are unaware of the magnitude of the situation.

Employees who are eligible for telework can work remotely. However, emergency and essential employees must report for work at their times in consultation with their supervisors.

How does this affect folks living and working in Anne Arundel County?

Senior Activity Centers are open, but AARP tax preparation is closed.

The Department of Aging and Disabilities’ two Customer Service Centers are closed; however, dedicated staff will answer the customer service phone lines 410-222-4257 (Information and Assistance) and 410-222-3500 (Veterans Services Coordination Center).

All Department of Recreation and Parks amenities, including regional parks, will be open.

All County recycling centers and the landfill will be closed. Normal curbside collections will continue as scheduled.

The incident did not impact Anne Arundel County Public Library or Anne Arundel County Public Schools, which will operate normally.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

