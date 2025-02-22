Anne Arundel County officials investigating cyber incident affecting public services

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Some public services in Anne Arundel County are currently down due to an ongoing cyber incident, officials say.

The county government was made aware of the outage early Saturday morning.

Officials say 911 and 311 services remain available.

In an update on X around 5 PM, the Anne Arundel County Government page announced the incident is of external origin, and the scope of the impact is still being determined.

They are still working to resolve the issue.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*