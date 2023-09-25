One person trapped after rowhome collapses in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One person was injured after a vacant rowhome collapsed in West Baltimore Sunday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the 1800 block of N. Mount Street for a building collapse.

At the scene, they found one person had been trapped under the debris. They were taken to the hospital, where they are being treated for minor injuries.

Two people were also in the area when the building collapsed, but they were not trapped.

“​Exactly what caused the collapse of the structure we don’t know, but we do have a building inspector on site as we speak who is making some assessments trying to determine what may have caused the collapse and see if there are any other concerns for the redness of this building,” Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said.

Cartwright says officials are unsure what caused the building to collapse, and he doesn't think the surrounding buildings are at risk of collapse.

BGE was also at the scene to check for potential gas leaks.

Part of N. Mount Street is closed off as the fire department investigates.