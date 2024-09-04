One person and two dogs rescued from early morning house fire

DUNDALK — Firefighters rescued one person and two dogs in an early morning fire Wednesday.

Crews responded to a call around 3:45 a.m. for a house fire on the 3000 block of Dunleer Road. Fire could be seen from the front and right side of the home.

Firefighters were able to enter the home quickly and rescue one person, who was taken to a nearby hospital. In total, six people were taken to area hospitals. Their condition is not known.

Two dogs were also rescued and taken to a veterinary clinic in Pikesville.

Fire Lieutenant Twana Allen says her message for everyone in the neighborhood is to have a working smoke detector- not that it was a factor in this incident- always to have an escape plan, and to look out for your neighbors. She says she's sure the community will rally together in support of their neighbors.

Fire investigators are on the scene. This story will be updated as information is made available.

