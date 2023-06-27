One neighborhood in Towson cleans up from Monday's storms and braces for more

TOWSON, Md. — Severe storms left damage behind Monday in Baltimore, causing power outages and homes left in shambles.

One house off Charles Ridge Road in Towson didn't look normal by Monday night.

Ginger Nolan says it was around 6:30 in the evening when winds from the storm started to pick up. Before she and her husband knew it, the power was out and a large tree uprooted, falling toward their home.

"The storm picked up the rain was going sideways. I was in the kitchen, my husband was coming in from the porch, we just heard a big bang and then a branch fell through the kitchen ceiling,” said Nolan.

She says it was a scary moment and although they were not harmed, it has left them temporarily without a place to live.

"I think we were shocked, we really just stood there and said what do we do," asked Nolan.

Now, their car sits in the garage underneath the tree and parts of the roof that caved in. But after the storm comes the cleanup.

"As soon as we saw the 60 mile per hour winds were coming in, we kind of knew what was going to happen,” said AJ Holcomb, who works for Castlewood Tree Services.

BGE vehicles lined the road and crews from Castlewood Tree Services were on scene early Tuesday morning.

Holcomb said they got the system down, with many moving and high parts to the clean up, it takes staying focused to stay safe.

"We have a log pile set up there, we have a big log truck that comes and grabs everything and then we've just been setting up chokers on the fallen tree and the crane has been bringing them out over the top and landing them here. Then we've been chipping them,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb said a lot of the tree damage they cleared from this storm was in backyards.

Nolan said they usually go to the basement when a strong storm comes through and this is the one time they didn't. She said they are preparing as more storms move through the area that could cause even more damage.