One Maryland lawmaker's quest to 'digitally unmask' ICE agents

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Immigration enforcement has consumed much of the news cycle during President Donald Trump's first year back in the White House.

Tensions reached a fever pitch following the shooting death of protester Renee Good in Minneapolis Minnesota.

The feds say Good was obstructing ICE operations before she allegedly tried running over an agent with her car, leaving him with internal bleeding.

Good's killing has resulted in weeks of unrest, at times leading to violence in the streets.

Trump has since threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act that would allow military forces to assist in cracking down on unruly protests.

Here in Maryland, Democratic lawmakers are vowing new legislation to address what they views as federal misconduct by agents who are often times wearing masks without name tags.

The latest example of this comes from Delegate David Moon representing District 20 in Montgomery County.

He's introducing House Bill 0351 that would authorize the Maryland Attorney General and State Police "to gather and securely retain certain identifying digital data about a certain federal agent or federal agents."

Under Moon's bill, the data gathering would kick-in only with court authorization in the event an ICE agent is accused of "violent or unconstitutional misconduct."

"My 'digital unmasking' bill would have Maryland use common police tools to identify ICE agents, so victims know who to sue or prosecute for violent or unconstitutional misconduct," Moon said on X. "The info wouldn't be public (court order would be required)."

Meanwhile, fellow Democratic Delegate Adrian Boafo, from District 23 in Prince George’s County, has put forth a bill that if passed would prohibit any ICE agents hired during the Trump Administration from applying to become a Maryland law enforcement officer in the future.