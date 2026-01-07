Delegate proposes barring Trump hired ICE agents from ever becoming Maryland police officers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As Maryland's General Assembly prepares for their 2026 legislative session, a number of bills are already being proposed.

On Wednesday one local lawmaker put forth a bill that if passed would prohibit any ICE agents hired during the Trump Administration from applying to become a Maryland law enforcement officer in the future.

Delegate Adrian Boafo, a Democrat who represents District 23 in Prince George’s County, called ICE a “lawless paramilitary front that has inflicted catastrophic damage upon the people of Maryland."

Boafo's sponsored bill is called the ICE Breaker Act of 2026, and would only apply to sworn officers who joined ICE on or after President Trump's 2025 inauguration.

“These are a group of people who, under the cover of masks and without proper identification, are willfully executing Donald Trump’s racist immigration policies through harassment, intimidation and violence against innocent people,” said Boafo. "Those who are motivated to support this Administration’s immigration policies and principles by joining ICE do not merit positions of trust within state government."

For their part ICE has maintained they are primarily targeting undocumented migrants in the country with criminal histories.