One family in Harford County uses billboards to fight fentanyl deaths

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — It's a killer. That is why one family in Harford County is using a billboard campaign to fight fentanyl deaths.

If you think it can't happen to you, think again. The Creighton family is hoping the billboards will save lives.

"It can happen to good people, it can happen to people you know,” said Mary Beth Creighton, whose son was just 31-years-old when he died because of fentanyl.

Zachary had a snowboarding accident and had to get reconstructive surgery.

"And unfortunately, he became addicted to pain medication which translated to an opioid addiction using street drugs," said Creighton.

He moved to Florida to start a new life. Going to rehab for nine months and was in recovery for four years.

"He got a great new job and was all excited, it seemed like ok he's got his feet under him,” said Creighton.

But one night he slipped and took a drug he thought was something else.

"I know he didn't know it was fentanyl, there was traces of whatever cocaine breaks down into, but it was basically fentanyl,” said Creighton.

Creighton said they found him in his condo alone. From that moment, her mission is to make sure others know about the serious problem and to break the stigma it leaves.

"I really want people to know the facts about fentanyl. You know two grams is all it takes for someone to die of fentanyl. That's about 10 grains of salt,” said Creighton.

The family is spreading the message by placing five billboards throughout Harford County and Baltimore County. Sparking thought and conversation about fentanyl which is the leading cause of death for people in the U.S. ages 18 to 45.

There is help. Ideal Option is a national outpatient addiction treatment clinic. It has helped more than 1,500 people in it's five Maryland clinics. One is in Catonsville.

"So we provide treatment just like any other doctors office where we provide medications that can help patients recover from their substance use dependencies,” said Dr. Brian Dawson who is the Chief Medical Officer.

He said the process is simple. "So patients who come to us that are dependent on fentanyl or heroin or other opioids. We get them on FDA approved medications that are opioid like medications, that bind to those same opioid receptors to help reduce the withdraws and cravings for continued opioid use."

He said usually after several months of use patients can taper down on the dose, eventually able to taper off the medication.

To find out more about the Zachary P Creighton Impact Foundation, click here.