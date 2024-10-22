One breast cancer nonprofit continues to assist women of color

FULTON — One Howard County breast cancer survivor realized women of color don't always know where to go when they find out they have breast cancer.

She decided she wanted to change that.

With it being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we decided to take a look at the impact her non profit is making on the community.

That woman is Laura Crandon.

She founded Touch4Life back in 2020.

To date, her organization has helped several women.

Her organization connects women to doctors, but also points them to resources that are valuable.

Crandon informs women of the important tests they need to take.

Crandon says many women weren't aware of all the tests they needed to take before joining her organization.

Jennifer Dean is 38-years-old.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

She says Touch4Life has helped her become more knowledgeable of the questions she needs to ask her doctor.

