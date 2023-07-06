One Baltimore pizza chef is looking to take his invention to Shark Tank

BALTIMORE — One local pizza chef is looking to take his invention to the big sharks in Hollywood.

It's the casting call for the Shark Tank where Will Fagg be competing against many other entrepreneurs in Maryland who also feel they are solving a problem with their invention.

Love all, serve all, that's the motto of a veteran owned pizzeria tucked in Federal Hill. Tiny Brick Oven was opened four years ago by Fagg and now he's looking to serve more than just the Baltimore area, by sharing his love of pizza and invention to make it.

"So it is an open casting call for Shark Tank tomorrow," said Fagg.

He created the portable pizza oven, also called Tiny Brick Oven. And Friday, in Salisbury, Maryland, he'll stand before a panel of judges to present his crafty design.

"We've been able to replicate what those humongous very expensive ovens do in this very small footprint at a very affordable price,” said Fagg.

The little red oven is dome shaped and runs off propane, making it an outdoor cooker. But what sets Fagg's invention apart from other portable pizza ovens is the device on the bottom.

"We have a patented mechanism here that allows you to raise and lower this pizza stone so that the top and the bottom allow you to bake however you like,” said Fagg.

Solving the problem of cooking one side more than the other, and it only takes two minutes.

"It cooks at around 900 degrees Fahrenheit, that gives you that delicious brick oven crust. It uses real bricks in the roof and it turns the pizza for you with the help of a little motor down here,” said Fagg.

He said he tried out for Shark Tank two times before, making it to the second round last time.

He said the third times the charm and is hoping his presentation this time will take it all the way.

Fagg gave WMAR-2 News a preview of the song he will present in front of the judges, “A pizza pie is very nice, it's very good to eat them by the slice, yummy yummy yum making pizza is so much fun.”