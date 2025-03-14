Watch Now
On the Border Mexican restaurant closes in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has closed in Towson, next to Cinemark movie theater on Joppa Road.

Nando's Peri-Peri is now the only restaurant remaining in the Towson Square shopping center.

On the Border has removed the Towson location from their website, and their Facebook page says they are permanently closed.

The chain recently filed for bankruptcy, reported USA Today.

On the Border also has a location in Elkridge, Howard County.

Bj's Brewhouse closed at the shopping center in 2023.

