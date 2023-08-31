BJ's Restaurant closes in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, one of the first tenants in the major redevelopment around Towson Circle, has closed.

The restaurant was part of the Circle East development on Joppa Road for eight years.

A restaurant spokesperson said in a statement:

After 8 years in Towson, we have made the decision to close our Towson location on August 27, 2023. The decision to close this restaurant was by no means an easy one. This has been a great BJ's Restaurant location, and we couldn't have done it without the support of our community, as well as the dedication of our team over the years. We are working to relocate our team members to our other BJ’s locations in the greater Baltimore area. We have truly enjoyed being part of the Towson community and encourage our guests to visit nearby locations.

BJ's Restaurant was part of what was originally the Towson Square redevelopment, which opened in 2014 and is anchored by the Cinemark movie theater. It's now all part of the Circle East complex.

BJ's also has locations in Columbia, Bowie and Laurel.