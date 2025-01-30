Maryland dive teams help search Potomac River following mass casualty air crash

BALTIMORE — Maryland crews are assisting in search and recovery efforts following a deadly aircraft collision over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The tragic crash took place Wednesday night involving American Airlines Flight 5342 which took off from Wichita, Kansas, and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Early reports indicate 60 passengers and four crew members were aboard the plane, while at least three people were in the helicopter.

Washington, D.C., Fire Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. said early Thursday that 27 bodies were pulled from the jet and one from the helicopter.

Unfortunately no one is believed to have survived, according to Donnelly.

The U.S. military said the helicopter was based out of Davison Army Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and was out on a training flight when the crash occurred.

Passengers on the plane included several figure skaters, coaches,family members, and friends, the International Skating Union said in a statement.

Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among those on board, the Kremlin told the Associated Press. Both won a World Championship in 1993, and competed in the 1992 and 1994 Olympics.

The Skating Club of Boston confirmed skaters Jinna Han and her mom, Jin Han, along with Spencer Lane and his mom, Christine Lane were also on-board.

All were returning home from the National Development Camp and U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in Kansas. The event serves as the final qualifier for the U.S. World and Junior Championship teams.

Latest on deadly American Airline plane, Army helicopter crash in Potomac River

Several Maryland agencies are helping out at the scene.

Prince George's County Executive Tara Jackson said debris from the crash have spread into Prince George’s County.

As result Jackson said the plaza and piers at National Harbor would be closed Thursday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Special Operation Division’s Marine, Dive, and Aviation units are on site assisting in the search efforts.

Governor Wes Moore ordered Maryland's Emergency Management to raise its Operations Center to "Enhanced" status for support.

Maryland State Police have deployed their dive teams, along with Natural Resources Police. They're also joined by the Baltimore Police Department’s Underwater Recovery & Dive units and Anne Arundel County Fire crews.

The NTSB is the lead investigating agency. For now the FAA says Reagan Airport will be closed until at least 5am Friday.

Thursday operations at BWI Airport are normal. We're told there were about 10 inbound diversions from Reagan National Airport after Wednesday night's crash.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation at 11am.