Oldfields School alumni group raises $22.8 million to help keep school open

SPARKS GLENCOE, Md. — Effort from an alumni group might just keep the doors open at Oldfields School.

According to a member of the Board of Trustees, the group raised $22.8 million in an effort to keep the school operating.

$15 million is represented by pledges and financing.

The Board of Trustees received a 'high-level' plan which states that along with the funds raised, the group also intends to build back the school over a three-year period to be fully operational for the 2025-2026.

The board will be reviewing the plan with the alumni group early next week.