Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oldfields School alumni group raises $22.8 million to help keep school open

Oldfields School.png
Oldfields School
Oldfields School.png
Posted at 4:30 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 16:30:51-04

SPARKS GLENCOE, Md. — Effort from an alumni group might just keep the doors open at Oldfields School.

RELATED: Oldfields School to close down after current academic year

According to a member of the Board of Trustees, the group raised $22.8 million in an effort to keep the school operating.

$15 million is represented by pledges and financing.

The Board of Trustees received a 'high-level' plan which states that along with the funds raised, the group also intends to build back the school over a three-year period to be fully operational for the 2025-2026.

The board will be reviewing the plan with the alumni group early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices