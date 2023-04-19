Oldfields School to close down after current academic year

SPARKS GLENCOE, Md. — After 156 years, Oldfields School is closing after the current academic year, the school announced Wednesday.

The school also announced a potential collaboration with Garrison Forest School.

In a news release from Oldfields they stated that all the obstacles and recent trends, such as the pandemic, have created unique challenges to sustaining financial stability.

They also say that the collaboration would ensure a long-lasting, powerful, and impactful educational experience for girls in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Through the agreement, the Oldfields School campus would close, and the property would be sold. Students would be able to attend Garrison Forest.

“There are many similarities between the schools, including incredible reputations and legacies educating thousands of young women, robust day and boarding programs, strong international reach, renowned equestrian programs, a powerful sense of community, and much more,” states Nancy Palmer, Interim Head of Oldfields School. “By partnering with Garrison Forest School, the Board of Trustees and I feel, as does Garrison Forest School, that this is a great alignment of values, programs, and shared commitment to educating young women of impact and substance. We are working with Garrison Forest School to find ways to preserve the Oldfields School legacy that is cherished by so many generations of Oldfields School alumni, as well as provide continuity for future generations.”

Also according to the release from Oldfields, a streamlined admissions process would take into account each individual family's needs with both schools agreeing to honor current tuition pricing for any student moving into Garrison's program.

