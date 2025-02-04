Report: Former Balt. Co. supervisor took county car to relative's house

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County public-works supervisor used a county vehicle to spend much of their work time at a relative's house, according to a new report from the county's Inspector General.

This is the third report that Inspector General Kathleen Madigan's office has issued about vehicle misuse.

The employee in this case, who worked in the Engineering and Construction division, apparently spent a significant amount of their work hours at the Parkville home of an elderly, ill relative between 2022 and 2023. (A complaint was filed this past April.)

The Inspector General's report notes that the employee had "hundreds of hours of vacation and thousands of hours of sick leave" that they could have used.

The employee went to that house more than 40 percent of his workdays, often spending more than an hour there, according to the report.

The Engineering and Construction Division has 12 employees who can use county vehicles, but nobody was tracking the GPS data of where the vehicles are actually going - and no one in the division had access to the GPS tracking system.

The county's administrative officer, D'Andrea Walker, responded to the report, noting that the employee in this complaint no longer works for Baltimore County and that supervisors now have access to the GPS-tracking system.

