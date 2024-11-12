Report: Baltimore County government racked up more than $17k in unpaid tolls

TOWSON, Md. — A lot of commuters know what it's like to get a toll notice in the mail.

Especially now, where most tolls are cashless and video monitored.

A new inspector general's report reveals local governments are no exception to the rule.

From January 2022 to March of 2024, Baltimore County reportedly racked up $17,289.13 in unpaid tolls.

During that period Baltimore County government vehicles were issued 460 citations.

A good portion of the outstanding balance was in overdue penalties.

The Inspector General noted how not all County vehicles were equipped with E-Z passes.

In some cases where there was an E-Z pass, the accounts were either in the negative or not properly registered.

Often times this led to County vehicles being flagged by the MVA, adding even more fines.

The Inspector General made a full list of recommendations to prevent similar issues in the future.

Baltimore County's Administrative officer D’Andrea L. Walker responded to the findings by letter writing this:

"An update policy with clear directions on how to handle EZ pass violations will be issue within the next 90 days. More specifically the goal of the update policy will be to provide consistency on how matters related to EZPass and video tolls are addressed and minimize issues that result in the”breakdown”cited in the report. The policy will also detail tracking of transponders."

