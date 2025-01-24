Officials warn Dundalk residents poor air quality could be dangerous

DUNDALK, Md. — Fresh air has been a distant memory for Dundalk residents after a recycling plant went up in flames near their homes.

"In my office as well I could smell the smoke and it was actually burning my throat a bit. So it is concerning with the air quality," resident Lori Bartlette said.

Other residents shared her concerns.

"For the past few days it just smelled like smoke. If you had your windows open especially in the house, you couldn't get it out," George Hinson said.

But as the smoke cleared out, danger lingered in the air.

Offiicials warned people of poor and changing air quality in the area.

The Maryland Department of the Environment posted on X saying sensitive groups of people should avoid going outdoors.

"You might expect to be exposed to products of combustion that can include carbon monoxide, cyanide, hydrocarbons like benzene or toluene," Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a toxicology physician with MedStar Health said.

But Dr. Johnson-Arbor told WMAR-2 News fine particular matter also released into the air pose a dangerous threat.

"These fine particles when they get into the lungs, they can get stuck in the lungs for a while. So they can cause respiratory irritation like coughing and breathing difficulties. And some people may feel very fatigued or winded even with minimal exertion. They can also cause headaches and the general feeling of being unwell."

These pollutants can stay in the body for hours up to days.

Anyone can feel the effects of the particles, but certain groups of people need to air on the side of caution.

"People who are very very young like infants and young children, the elderly, and people who have underlying heart and lung disease. So people who have underlying asthma or emphysema."

She said one of the most important things for people to do is to stay inside.

"Definitely keeping your windows closed in your house and in your car when you're driving."

But if you do have to go outside, she said a regular surgical mask won't cut it.

"Because the fine particles can pass through that. If you have a 95 mask or something like that, that will certainly be more effective."

She advised residents who do feel sick to avoid busy emergency rooms and head to an urgent care instead.