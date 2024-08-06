Officers identified in police shooting that left Pennsylvania fugitive wounded

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has identified the officers involved in a shooting on August 1.

They have been identified as Corporal Alex Mendez and Officer Connor Walsleben.

RELATED: Police shooting at Frederick motel leaves Pennsylvania fugitive wounded

Both officers responded to a Super 8 Motel on Monocacy Boulevard to locate a man wanted on child sexual assault and abuse charges in Beaver County Pennsylvania.

Deputies tracked the suspect to the motel and found his car in the parking lot, they also confirmed he was staying there.

When visiting his room, the suspect, identified as Jack Primmer, allegedly told deputies he had a gun and wasn't coming out.

A barricade was then declared.

At 12:50 am, the situation escalated to a point where shots were fired.

Primmer was wounded in the shooting.

He was taken to Shock Trauma and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Both Corporal Menedez and Officer Walsleben are both eight-year department veterans.

They were placed on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of the investigation.