Police shooting at Frederick motel leaves Pennsylvania fugitive wounded

FREDERICK, Md. — Police shot a fugitive overnight Friday while trying to arrest him at a Frederick motel.

It happened at the Super 8 located on Monocacy Boulevard.

The man was reportedly wanted on a felony warrant out of Beaver County Pennsylvania for Child Sexual Abuse charges.

Frederick County Sheriff's deputies tracked the 45-year-old suspect's car to the motel parking lot, and later confirmed he was staying there.

When visiting his room, the suspect allegedly told deputies he had a gun and wasn't coming out.

A barricade was declared.

The standoff came to an end around 12:50am when shots were fired, leaving the man wounded.

He was flown to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

A Frederick City officer and Frederick County Sheriff's deputy each fired. Both are eight-year department veterans. They've been placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation.

The officer and suspect's names weren't released.

