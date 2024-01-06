"Off the Street Corner and onto the Star Stage" Baltimore Has Talent Showcase

BALTIMORE — Youth were up front and center Friday evening as the Arena Playhouse Theatre for the Baltimore has Talent Showcase. A talent show to get kids off of the streets and into healthy activities.

'Off the Street Corner and Onto the Star Stage' it's a theme that’s meant to be a movement.

"This whole sea of juvenile delinquency and youth violence they're getting younger every day. Unless there's a movement that's addressing their issues they will continue to lash out,” said Reverend Willie Ray Founder of Save Another Youth Inc.

That's why Rev. Ray said he started the Baltimore has Talent Showcase. A way of getting kids off the streets and shining light on what they're good at, in hopes of getting them involved in a positive outlet.

“Performing arts get their minds on something else, then they might turn around,” said Ray.

People there to watch the showcase, said youth violence has plagued the city and it's time to come together make a change.

"It takes a village to raise a child and sometimes there's a lot of us out here fighting this war to show them that there is opportunities out here where they can show what they can do and allow their voice to be heard,” said Rashard Williams who was there to watch the talent show.

"This is more than just about entertainment, we're trying to instill in young people the kind of values the kind of morals that will enable them as they succeed,” said Arnold Howard who is the Paster of Enon Baptist Church.

Organizers, Save the Youth Inc. and Stop the Violence Coalition, said enough is enough, this is just the start to many more initiatives to help youth.