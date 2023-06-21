Ocean City's White Marlin Open joins SFC Billfish Championship series

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The White Marlin Open returns to Ocean City in August for its 50th anniversary.

Although already widely known due to participation by the likes of basketball legend Michael Jordan, this year's event will have more eyes on it than ever.

MORE: NBA icon Michael Jordan reels in 91.5lb swordfish in Ocean City

On Wednesday the tournament officially announced its joining the Sport Fishing Championship’s (SFC) Billfish Championship series.

That means the White Marlin Open will now serve as the Billfish Championship tour's final domestic stop, before concluding in Puerto Rico.

As the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing, SFC's Billfish Championship events are often nationally televised.

“The White Marlin Open is thrilled to join Sport Fishing Championship,” said Madelyne Motsko, White Marlin Open Tournament Director. "We are a proud industry leader in tournament competition, conservation, and fan experience. By teaming up with SFC, we can further showcase our iconic event and the Ocean City, Maryland, community to an international audience while reaching more fans across the globe."