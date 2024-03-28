NTSB: Hazardous waste spilled into water

BALTIMORE — The NTSB investigators boarded the ship Tuesday night and again today.

One piece of information that is concerning is that some of those containers have hazardous materials.

Some are in the water. Some are open.

Investigators say there is a sheen on the water.

Materials like lithium batteries and other hazardous waste have since spilled into the water.

Right now, the NTSB says it doesn't know what those hazardous materials are, but the state and federal authorities are working to identify them and take care of them.

But right now, there is no timeline for when it will get cleaned up.

The investigators say they've also recovered the voyage data recorder, or VDR, on the Dali.

It has the data leading up to the crash.

In it, we learned the ship was on its way out of the harbor at one-twenty-four Tuesday morning.

In less than a minute, alarms were sounding. The power was out.

And less than five minutes later, the Dali hit a pillar on the one-point-six-mile-long bridge.

The NTSB is now looking into many factors.

Although the bridge was in good condition, they say it was still fragile.

NTSB will take the recordings to its lab in Washington to comb through the audio listening to activity onboard the vessel leading up to the crash.

The NTSB says the full investigation of the entire crash and bridge collapse could take a year or two to complete.

From what happened on the vessel to the quality of the bridge itself,.

NTSB says it will release the full preliminary report on its Twitter and other social media within two to four weeks, reporting live in Linthicum Heights.