"Not going to be intimidated": Baltimore Jewish community marches in solidarity after anti-Semitic attacks

PIKESVILLE, M.d. — In a display of unity on Sunday morning, 450 members of Baltimore's Jewish community gathered at Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Synagogue to march in solidarity following a string of recent anti-Semitic attacks across the country.

The weekly gathering is part of the "Run for Their Lives" movement, a peaceful protest that has taken place across the country since October 7, 2023 calling attention to the remaining Israeli hostages who have not been returned home. Baltimore's chapter typically brings out a few dozen protestors.

Marchers could be heard chanting "Day 611, run for their lives, bring them home now. We stand with Boulder."

"It makes me feel happy that so many people are supporting Israel and want to spend time on Sunday, their free time to come," 9-year-old Iael Sunshine said.

Most recently, investigators say a man used Molotov cocktails to attack a group with the same movement in Bolder, Colorado. 15 people were injured in the "firestorm" attack.

The FBI and Homeland Security are also now warning that there is an "elevated threat" to the Jewish community as tensions over the Israeli-Hamas conflict boil over onto American soil.

"Anti-Semitism is surging. Violence against Jews is surging, but we're not going to let it stand in our way," Howard Libbit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said. "We wanted to come together and make it clear we were not going to be intimidated. We were not going to live in fear."

As a busy mom, Elizabeth Green has always wanted to, but unable to attend. But this week she decided it was time.

Green personally knows a couple who were at the march in Colorado, and thanks God they are okay.

"When I heard that they were trying to bring people together both in solidarity with the hostages and also in recognition of what happened in Boulder, I wanted to be a part of [it]" Green said.

Despite potential risks, Green felt it was important to participate.

Additional private and public security flanked the group as participants sang prayers and walked around the neighborhood. Green says she did not feel unsafe, but notes it was important to show up no matter what.

"I also believe that when you're doing what you need to do, you may put yourself in danger and when it comes to Israel, we believe in Israel," said Green.

According to participants, the movement will continue every Sunday morning until the hostages are returned home, though they hope and pray their efforts will soon no longer be necessary.

