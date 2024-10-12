Fire in Northwest Baltimore that killed two firefighters ruled accidental

BALTIMORE — The fire that killed two firefighters in Northwest Baltimore has been ruled an accident, investigators say.

Back in October 2023, firefighters battled a blaze in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue. The fire spread to multiple rowhomes in the area.

Firefighters Rodney Pitts III and Lt. Dillion Rinaldo were killed. Three other people were also injured.

Based on fire scene examination, physical evidence, witness statements, digital media, and a review of data, ATF determined the fire started on the first floor.

In determining what caused the fire, ATF investigators were unable to eliminate two things: an electrical system failure and improperly discarded smoking materials.

This led to the accidental classification.

ATF classifies an accidental fire as one in which "the cause does not involve a willful human act to ignite or spread fire or an explosion into an area where the fire or explosion should not be."

“The loss of our colleagues in the Linden Heights fire is a profound tragedy that deeply affects our entire department and the community,” said Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace. “Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day, and it is heartbreaking when such sacrifice results in loss. We are grateful for the rigorous work of MOSH and ATF in their investigations, which have affirmed the professionalism and dedication of our team.”