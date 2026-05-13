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Northbound I-95 lanes in Baltimore shut down due to vehicle crash, fuel spill

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Maryland Department of Transportation
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BALTIMORE — Multiple lanes on northbound Interstate 95 are currently closed due to a vehicle crash that resulted in a fuel spill.

Maryland Transportation Authority officials report that all left lanes past Eastern Avenue remain shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

Motorists should expect significant delays continuing into the evening rush hour as cleanup operations are ongoing.

Authorities have not reported any injuries related to the incident.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

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