Nonprofit that helps the homeless is seeking volunteers

BALTIMORE — The nonprofit Happy Helpers for the Homeless has spent 31 years giving to families without a home. Lately, officials from the charity said the number of homeless people has doubled and it's hard to keep up with the demand.

When you look around the room at Happy Helpers, you see an abundance of food, but Bobbi Coffman says it's not enough.

"In our 31 years there has never been a greater need. It is shocking to me,” said Coffman, Executive Director of Happy Helpers for the Homeless.

Happy Helpers for the Homeless is run completely by volunteers either donating supplies or their time, with no assistance from the government or grants.

"We're able to buy 4,000 food items a month from volunteers just giving,” said Coffman.

Currently, the nonprofit is serving over 800 people and half of those are children.

"We prep in the neighborhood of 80 to 90 baskets for every other week delivery,” said Margie Englert, who volunteers for the charity and is the treasurer for the board.

She says some days are tougher than others when it comes to getting supplies out to families.

"We have volunteers who come on Saturdays and Sundays to volunteer, what we don't always have are the volunteers that can go out on a Wednesday to make an emergency food delivery,” said Englert.

Lately, the supplies can't keep up with the demand, Coffman said, "Over the past six weeks I’ve probably had to turn away about 30 families.”

While they serve 18 towns in Maryland, Coffman said there are certain areas hurting more than others.

"We have a lot of families in need in Baltimore, in Dundalk, in Perry Hall, in Essex. We're getting lots of calls,” said Coffman.

Now she's seeking the community's help so that those who are down to their last can of food don't go without.

"I’m asking are there churches, companies or organizations out there that have people who would deliver a food basket. Make a food basket and deliver it,” said Coffman.

To donate or volunteer head to https://happyhelpersforthehomeless.com/ or email happy helpersforthehomeless1@yahoo.com

Coffman says she'll connect you with the family and the food items they need.