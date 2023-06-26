Nonprofit holds fashion show and panel to find ways to make Baltimore neighborhoods safer

BALTIMORE — A fashion show and panel discussion has people that are looking to get guns out of the neighborhoods in Baltimore coming up with solutions.

Shootings in Baltimore has become an occurrence we see too much of within the city --often ending in the loss of life. But one nonprofit is looking to find solutions to end the gun violence while also helping those who had to live through the trauma of it.

Donne Bruce Unlimited provides a way of healing through art and Sunday those dealing with trauma got to become models. Strutting hand made clothes by local designers down the runway.

The fashion show started with a panel discussion where participants shared personal stories of how their life changed due to gun violence.

"When I was 15 years old, actually I was a freshman in high school, the day before my freshman finals my mom was gunned down and killed in south Baltimore,” said Unique who was a model in the fashion show.

Then it was time to work with the audience in discussing solutions to end gun violence and ways to make neighborhoods safer.

"Reconsider, reevaluate, seek understanding, find clarity, vision on yourself, life and the world around you,” said Zachary McCallister who lead the panel discussion.

He says it takes a village to address the issue. "I think that all input in regard to gun violence is important. I don't think there's one particular person has solutions to this issue to this topic. I think all relevant information is important to try to combat this situation."

Lights turned to the runway as 25 models that consist of men, women and children-- all of which have their own traumatic story-- became the stars of the show.

“It's encouraging to get them out of their comfort zone so to speak or isolation and really expose them and say this is the new renovated me,” said India Smith who is the Director of Beauty Professionals at Donna Bruce Unlimited.

Smith said the fashion show gives the models confidence in showing the trauma they went through will not keep them down. Stating it's one of many workshops held throughout the year that helps people heal outside the medical field.

If you or someone you know is dealing with trauma and wants to approach healing in the form of art. Head to the Donna Bruce Unlimited website

https://www.donnabruceunlimited.com/