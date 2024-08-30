"Nobody in any community will be safe while you are free": Billinglsey sentenced to life for LaPere murder

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man responsible for a deadly string of violence last September will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Monday Jason Billingsley pleaded guilty to the brutal attempted murder of April Hurley and her boyfriend, Jonte Gilmore, at their apartment on Edmondson Avenue.

Now he's admitted to killing 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere inside her Mount Vernon apartment complex.

While addressing the judge before sentencing, Billingsley said he takes full accountability and sincerely apologizes to the families but knows “nothing [he] say can make her family feel better.”

The judge responded with these remarks...

“I try not to judge people by their worst acts but nobody in any community will be safe while you are free.”

We have a reporter inside the court room. This story will be updated as we learn more information.