No charges for officers involved in deadly shootout in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Five officers will not be charged following a deadly shootout in May 2024 with a suspect in South Baltimore.

It happened in the 3400 block of S. Hanover Street. That's where officers found 39-year-old Anthony Ferguson sitting outside.

He was recognized and questioned about a shooting that happened two days earlier.

Officers asked Ferguson if he had a weapon and ignores them.

He then stands up, removes a gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers.

RELATED: Bodycam footage shows ending to shootout that injured officer, killed suspect

After refusing orders to drop the weapon, Ferguson exchanged gunfire with five officers leading to his death.

One of the officers was struck in his bulletproof vest during the exchange. Both Ferguson and the officer were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Ferguson was pronounced dead, while the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After completing their investigation, the Office of the Attorney General determined none of the officers committed a crime.