Carjacking suspect dies after being hit by cars while running from police on I-495

OXON HILL, Md. — A carjacking suspect is dead after being hit by two cars while running away from police on I-495 Saturday.
It all started around 8pm in a shopping center parking lot on Oxon Hill Road.
That's where Prince George's County Police spotted a vehicle stolen during an earlier carjacking.
According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, officers saw a woman get behind the wheel.
She allegedly refused to stop for police and hit another car at the shopping center before bailing out on-foot.
While fleeing, the woman reportedly tried crossing the interstate at which time she was struck and killed by a pair of oncoming cars.
The drivers were not injured and remained on scene.
Police have not released the wanted woman's name.