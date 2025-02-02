Watch Now
Carjacking suspect dies after being hit by cars while running from police on I-495

OXON HILL, Md. — A carjacking suspect is dead after being hit by two cars while running away from police on I-495 Saturday.

It all started around 8pm in a shopping center parking lot on Oxon Hill Road.

That's where Prince George's County Police spotted a vehicle stolen during an earlier carjacking.

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, officers saw a woman get behind the wheel.

She allegedly refused to stop for police and hit another car at the shopping center before bailing out on-foot.

While fleeing, the woman reportedly tried crossing the interstate at which time she was struck and killed by a pair of oncoming cars.

The drivers were not injured and remained on scene.

Police have not released the wanted woman's name.

