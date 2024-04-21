Speeding driver kills woman in SUV, and injuries her passenger in Carroll County 

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A reckless driver kills woman driving SUV, injures her passenger, and hurts himself in Carroll County.

The incident happened last night at 11:30 pm.

A car was speeding on Liberty Road going west when noticed by a Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The officer turned on his lights and began chasing the driver to get him to pull over, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver lost the deputy in traffic.

Consequently, the officer turned off his lights after slowing down.

A few moments later, the deputy saw that the driver crossed the double yellow lines in the center of the street and hit an SUV.

The woman who drove the SUV died on the scene. Her passenger along with the speeding driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say both were seriously injured but will survive.