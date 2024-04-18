No charges for deputies who chased carjacking suspect leading up to deadly crash

WALDORF, Md. — No charges will be filed against three Charles County Sheriff's deputies who took part in a deadly car chase last year.

On June 29, deputies William Saunders, Dureyea Toland, and Keegan Dunn were called to the Walmart parking lot on Action Lane in Waldorf.

A woman there reported being beaten and carjacked.

Saunders was the first officer on scene, who spotted 34-year-old Dejuan Mitchell leaving in the woman's stolen Toyota Camry.

Mitchell reportedly refused to stop, prompting a several minute pursuit that exceeded speeds of 100 mph.

RELATED: Carjacking suspect fleeing police dies after colliding with dump truck in Waldorf

Eventually Mitchell lost control striking a grass median on Mattawoman Beantown Road, before crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting a dump truck.

He died on scene. The dump truck driver and carjacking victim each sustained minor injuries.

Investigation revealed two seconds prior to impact, Mitchell was going 75.8 mph.

Postmortem toxicology testing came back negative for alcohol but positive for cocaine.

Police say Mitchell and the woman he allegedly robbed did not know each other.

According to a report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, Mitchell initially approached the victim asking her for a ride, and when she refused he attacked her.

Dashboard cam footage of the chase can be viewed here.