Carjacking suspect fleeing police dies after colliding with dump truck in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A fleeing carjacking suspect died Thursday after colliding with a dump truck in Waldorf.

It happened as police were giving chase on Mattawoman-Beantown Road.

Charles County Sheriff's deputies were initially called to a parking lot on Action Lane for reports of a woman being assaulted.

As the first officer got on scene, they spotted the suspect leaving in the woman's stolen vehicle.

When the deputy tried pulling the car over, the driver refused prompting a pursuit.

Several minutes later the suspect lost control of the car, striking a grass median, before crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting a dump truck.

He died on scene. The dump truck driver and carjacking victim each sustained minor injuries. No officers were hurt.

Names of those involved are currently being withheld.

Police say the suspect and woman he allegedly robbed did not know each other.

Deputy dashboard cameras were activated during the chase. That footage is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.