Baltimore Police Department release body camera video of death investigation incident

A video, released by the Baltimore Police Department, shows a man's last moments in clear distress and pain.

The body camera video, from two different officer perspectives, opens up from Officer Gregory Vilchez's perspective, arriving on scene with a man in distress, later identified as 57-year-old Euguene Douglas, apparently being restrained by someone who knows him.

The calls to police were for attempted suicide and overdose.

Another man suggests using more Narcan on Douglas, who moans loudly throughout the encounter.

The officer, in an attempt to help the civilian restraining him, handcuffs Douglas.

The friends suggest Officer Vilchez put him in leg restraints as well to make it easier for him and the Officer's body camera video shows him going back to the car and returning to Douglas, now surrounded by medics.

Vilchez puts the leg restraints on Douglas and helps the civilian restraining him off the still moaning man.

Another officer, Officer Murray, arrives on scene and asks about the cuffs, and Vilchez explains the struggle to restrain Douglas.

As the moans slow and stop, so do Douglas's movements. Medics decide to give him oxygen and then get him onto a stretcher and into the ambulance.

He enters the ambulance still cuffed, at which point the video ends.

The press release from police says he was then uncuffed and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The video is available on the Baltimore Police Department's YouTube page.