Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

No charges filed against officers involved in fatal shooting of Baltimore man

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 17:05:41-05

BALTIMORE — There will be no charges filed against the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Hunter Jessup.

On November 7, 2023, Baltimore police officers were on patrol in the 500 block of Brunwick when they saw a man who appeared to be armed.

This man was later identified as Hunter Jessup. An initial review of body-worn camera footage shows he started running from police as they tried to talk to him.

RELATED: Police release footage from Nov. 7 encounter when man was killed

While running, Jessup drew a handgun and continued holding it after officers told him to drop it.

After an officer attempted to tackle him, police say Jessup fired his gun seven times.

In response, the four officers fired back, striking him several times.

Jessup was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation wrapped up on January 11 and Attorney General Anthony Brown determined none of the officers involved committed a crime.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices