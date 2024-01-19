No charges filed against officers involved in fatal shooting of Baltimore man

BALTIMORE — There will be no charges filed against the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Hunter Jessup.

On November 7, 2023, Baltimore police officers were on patrol in the 500 block of Brunwick when they saw a man who appeared to be armed.

This man was later identified as Hunter Jessup. An initial review of body-worn camera footage shows he started running from police as they tried to talk to him.

While running, Jessup drew a handgun and continued holding it after officers told him to drop it.

After an officer attempted to tackle him, police say Jessup fired his gun seven times.

In response, the four officers fired back, striking him several times.

Jessup was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation wrapped up on January 11 and Attorney General Anthony Brown determined none of the officers involved committed a crime.