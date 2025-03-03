No charges filed after Baltimore officers gunned down an armed man who fled from car crash scene

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police officers involved in a deadly shooting back in October of 2024 will not face charges, the Attorney General's Office announced.

The incident occurred on the 9th of October in a wooded area around Pennsylvania Avenue and Pitcher Street.

Body cam footage showed the moments after Robert Phillip Nedd Jr., 54, had struck a parked car while driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

The video was from the perspective of Sergeant Thomas Gross, a 10-year veteran of the Baltimore City Police Department.

Gross identified himself to Nedd before asking him to sit down on a curb.

Sgt. Gross then asked for Nedd to receive medical attention to rule out any injuries from the crash.

Nedd got up and took off from the scene, prompting Gross to give chase.

After running, Nedd hid against a fence line in a dark wooded area.

Gross noted that he saw something in Nedd's hand.

Shortly after, two backup officers, Tyler Douglas and James Klein, arrived on the scene.

All three officers posted up on the fence and ordered Nedd to show his hands.

As they began to close in, one of the officers shouted at Nedd to "drop it."

Seconds later, multiple gunshots were fired, leaving Nedd dead.

According to a toxicology report, the presence of quinine and fentanyl was detected in Nedds' system at the time of the shooting.

Evidence at the scene found Sgt. Gross had fired six rounds from his handgun, Officer Douglas fired nine rounds from his gun, and Officer Klein fired four rounds from his gun.

Nedd did not fire his weapon, but investigators found that the gun was loaded with a live round in the chamber and 14 rounds in the magazine.

His gun was fully functional, according to investigators.

The Attorney General's Office said they began their investigation the day of the shooting, October 9, and concluded the investigation on February 25.

After the investigation was complete, the AG's Office determined the officers involved in the shooting did not commit a crime under Maryland law.