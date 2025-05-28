No. 1 ranked Johns Hopkins baseball team heads to Division III College World Series

BALTIMORE — The top-ranked Johns Hopkins Blue Jays baseball team has secured their spot in the Division III College World Series, carrying a remarkable 44-3 record into the tournament.

The Blue Jays will travel to East Lake, Ohio on Wednesday to face Messiah in their opening game this Friday at 1:15 p.m.

For many players on the team, this isn't their first trip to the College World Series.

Several starters competed in the tournament two years ago, giving them valuable experience heading into this year's competition.

"A lot of our starters were in the World Series and played 2 years ago, so our goal was to try to play well enough to get back to the World Series. I don't think we ever thought we would be 44-3, but the fact that we are got us the number one seed, and we're ready to go," said a team representative.

The Blue Jays have a chance to make history as the first team in school history to win the World Series.

Adding to the significance, this tournament will be the final one for their longtime coach before retirement.

"What a better way for me to go out than this, the World Series, and I told people even if it didn't happen. It's still been a great year, great year, and I'm more happy for the players than I am for myself because I've been to the World Series, you know, I haven't won any and I certainly would love to do that, but that's not gonna tell the story of who I am," said Coach Bab.

The players are motivated to win not just for themselves, but for their departing coach.

"He more than anyone deserves the national championship, so that's sort of been the goal all year long just trying to do it for him and lean on each other and come around the whole team and trying to do it for coach," said a player.

Despite the high stakes, the team is focused on maintaining the approach that has brought them success all season.

"We have to relax, do what we've done all year, not try to do more, not try to be too hyped up or too excited about each play," a team member said.

