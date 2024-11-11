Nine Maryland hunters face thousands in fines for illegally baiting black bears

BALTIMORE — Nine hunters face thousands in fines for illegally baiting black bears.

Maryland's annual week-long black bear hunt wrapped up on October 26 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.

Only 950 hunters were issued black bear permits this year.

Each person cited was legally permitted to bear hunt, but were found to be in violation of baiting rules.

Here is how the Department of Natural Resources explains the law.

"Baiting bears is prohibited and is a tightly-controlled aspect of the annual week-long black bear hunt. Due to the nature of the hunt, targeting bears must take place 150 yards or more from a baited location, and if hunting a location previously baited for deer, 10 days must pass after all bait has been removed. Hunters that violate the baiting law for black bears can face up to $1,500 for a first offense and up to $4,000 for a second offense."

Officers found hunters baiting bears with a variety of items including corn kernels, bacon & chicken grease, molasses, vanilla icing, licorice candy, “bear bomb” spray, dog food, apples, animal carcasses, syrup, and strawberry jam.

Some placed the bait as close as 10 yards from where they were hiding out.

A few hunters cited are from Pennsylvania, others are from Glen Burnie, Frederick and Parkville.

They range in age from 38 to 84-years-old.

In total, 125 black bear were hunted this season.

