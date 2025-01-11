Nic Cullison, aka Ravens Tattoo Guy, adds to his collection as he waits for Ravens to win a Super Bowl

BALTIMORE — When we first met Nic Cullison in January of 2024, he had 31 Ravens tattoos up and down his legs.

It all started as a joke in September of 2021, when Cullison vowed to get a tattoo every time the Ravens won, until they won the Super Bowl.

One year later, Cullison added 13 more tattoos to his legs, bringing the total to 44.

The tattoo he got after the Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 is going to be hard to beat.

"The Ravens set up a really cool opportunity where I got Mark Andrews to sign my leg after the game and I got tattooed on the field, which was a dream so that was cool."

He and his wife Naomi, who does all of his tattoos, sat on the sideline in the frigid cold temperatures, as Naomi inked Mark Andrews' autograph on her husband's leg.

"I mean, obviously I was the first person to ever get tattooed at M&T Bank which was a pretty crazy experience," he said with a laugh.

Another favorite tattoo is number 44, of Michael Pierce's viral interception during the Ravens-Browns game. Cullison shared a photo of the tattoo and it caught Pierce's attention.

"He posted on his Instagram and that was a cool experience. It just seems like each week keeps getting more and more surreal."

We wanted to know, with all these amazing and surreal experiences coming from what started as a joke, is Cullison prepared to stop getting tattoos when the Ravens win a Super Bowl?

"We’ve gotten so many cool experiences out of this and it’s been awesome, but a tattoo every week is a lot. 44 tattoos is a lot. Don’t get me wrong we enjoy it, but once we win the Super Bowl, I believe it will be done."

Cullison will be at the game on Saturday and is ready to get tattoo #45.