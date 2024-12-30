Next Act Cinema shuts down in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Pikesville theater that was the first black-owned theater in Maryland has announced it's shutting down.
Next Act Cinema took over the historic Pikes Theatre building on Reisterstown Road at Sherwood Avenue.
Now, the owners said on social media that they're closing the venue, as of Monday.
Next Act Cinema wrote:
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Next Act Cinema on December 30, 2024. For the past seven years, we’ve had the privilege of bringing the magic of movies to Pikesville and creating a space where stories came to life, memories were made, and connections were built.
Your unwavering support, from attending screenings to sharing laughs and celebrating milestones with us, has meant the world. Next Act Cinema was more than just a theater; it was a community, and that was only possible because of you.
While this chapter is coming to an end, we will forever cherish the incredible moments we’ve shared with each of you. Thank you for being part of our story.